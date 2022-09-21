Minot leaders hear budget concerns

Money printing
Money printing(CNN)
By John Salling
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Minot residents raised some concerns over proposed tax increases on Monday.

“I do not consider a 5.41% increase slight, as my income has not increased. Even though in your proposed budget mills only increased by 1.48, my total increase is $116.26,” said Larry Bellew, Minot.

“Let’s make the community of Minot the best it can be with great quality of life, and low taxes, and they will come,” said Scott Samuelson, Minot.

After listening to complaints, city leaders discussed some changes to the budget before passing the first reading. They moved to cut a batch of city openings that were being discussed and looked at a few more options.

“I understand the frustrations. I’m frustrated too, but we’re making these investments in our future. We’re making these investments in our children. I support this budget. It’s not perfect. It never will be. There’s always going to be somebody upset, and I understand that,” said Paul Pitner, alderman.

City staff will be putting together a look at where the budget sits after the changes. There will be one more reading of the budget at the next city council meeting on Oct. 3.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bismarck rollover crash Tuesday
Bismarck Police Department investigating rollover crash
Adele Hankey
Pen pals for 70 years: North Dakota woman tells of special bond with Queen Elizabeth II
Colorado deputy killed in crash
Colorado deputies say illegal immigrant hit and killed Bismarck woman
Shannon Brandt
Man admits to killing teen after political dispute in Foster Co., court docs allege
State Street crash Monday
Bismarck driver goes through construction zone, rolls vehicle

Latest News

Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library
Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library to bring more tourism, potential high-end events
Ideal Option new location
Ideal Option opens a second clinic in Bismarck
Update: Deputies name man killed in Stutsman County crash
Sister cities with Minot and Siken, Norway
Magic City to renew sister city agreement with Skien, Norway