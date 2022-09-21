Minot leaders hear budget concerns

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Minot residents raised some concerns over proposed tax increases on Monday.

“I do not consider a 5.41% increase slight, as my income has not increased. Even though in your proposed budget mills only increased by 1.48, my total increase is $116.26,” said Larry Bellew, Minot.

“Let’s make the community of Minot the best it can be with great quality of life, and low taxes, and they will come,” said Scott Samuelson, Minot.

After listening to complaints, city leaders discussed some changes to the budget before passing the first reading. They moved to cut a batch of city openings that were being discussed and looked at a few more options.

“I understand the frustrations. I’m frustrated too, but we’re making these investments in our future. We’re making these investments in our children. I support this budget. It’s not perfect. It never will be. There’s always going to be somebody upset, and I understand that,” said Paul Pitner, alderman.

City staff will be putting together a look at where the budget sits after the changes. There will be one more reading of the budget at the next city council meeting on Oct. 3.

