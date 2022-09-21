Magic City to renew sister city agreement with Skien, Norway

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Minot’s sister city agreement with Skien, Norway expires this year, and Magic City officials looked over a renewed deal.

The agreement highlights that both cities wish for student exchanges to learn from each other, mutually beneficial business relationships, and cultural exchange.

The agreement came about because of shared heritage, and was last signed in 2016.

Representatives from Skien are expected to sign on Monday ahead of this year’s Norsk Høstfest.

