Ideal Option opens a second clinic in Bismarck

Ideal Option new location
Ideal Option new location(KFYR)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 2:08 PM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Ideal Option opened a second clinic in Bismarck to better address the fentanyl crisis and substance abuse addiction use in North Dakota. The second Bismarck clinic opened last Monday next to Eye Center of the Dakotas.

Bismarck police confiscated over 10,000 fentanyl and oxycodone pills in 2021. Data from Ideal Option clinics in North Dakota show fentanyl users’ enrollment rates were up 95% in 2021 to utilize the clinic’s care services. The clinics are strictly outpatient medication-assisted treatment programs.

“I think that having the second location was really important because of the rise that we’ve seen in fentanyl use throughout North Dakota. Having access to care is, again, our number one goal,” said Sarah Kucera, a physician assistant at Ideal Option.

The worsening fentanyl crisis in Bismarck marked the need for a secondary clinic. The clinic provides services for all substance use disorders and provides resources for counseling, support groups, medication-assisted treatment with Suboxone, and inpatient treatment if needed.

