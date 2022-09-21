Hours at some ND ports of entry to be temporarily extended

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota’s congressional delegation says the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agreed to temporarily expand operating hours at several international ports of entry in North Dakota.

The change will impact ports at Maida, Northgate and Sherwood. The agreement will change hours of operation to 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. for a total of 10 hours per day.

The delegation says the ports of entry had been operating with limited hours since the pandemic shifted operations. They say they have been working with Customs and Border Patrol to make adjustments to the hours that have created challenges for North Dakota’s residents and economy.

The change in hours is temporary.

