The Dream Center hosts Project Service Connect

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - At the Dream Center in Bismarck, the Missouri Valley Coalition for Homeless People held Project Service Connect on Wednesday. The event is aimed to help homeless people and anyone living in poverty access resources, free haircuts, and other services.

The resources include help filling out job applications and other forms of assistance. More than eighteen organizations have booths to provide assistance.

“For me personally, and I think the Homeless Coalition in general, feel like that’s not enabling, it’s helping. And it’s out of the kindness of these agencies’ hearts that we’re trying to help people and give them the things they need, and we don’t expect anything in return,” said Michelle Erickson, executive director of the Abused Adult Resource Center.

Some programs include United Way, Abused Adult Resource Center, Custer Family Health, and many more organizations.

“You know, people come to get a free haircut, but then they realize that somebody’s here to help them with housing applications or job applications,” said Erickson.

Project Service Connect will run until 7 p.m. Wednesday at The Dream Center.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.