Crash causes traffic backup on Highway 2 west of Ray

Tractor crash on Highway 2 Wednesday
Tractor crash on Highway 2 Wednesday(KMOT)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WILLIAMS COUNTY, N.D. (KMOT) – Emergency crews were busy Wednesday afternoon responding to a crash involving a tractor and what appears to be a flatbed vehicle hauling equipment just west of Ray along Highway 2.

Details are limited, including the status of the drivers, but the tractor had been split into two pieces.

The vehicles were lying in fields on each side of the highway when our news team arrived on scene around 4:20 p.m.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol and Williams County Sheriff’s office responded.

Traffic was backed up while authorities attended to the scene.

This is a developing story. Stick with Your News Leader for updates.

