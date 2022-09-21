Charges against Mandan man dropped in $80,000 theft case

"Justice served" in Morton County theft case
"Justice served" in Morton County theft case(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Prosecutors dropped the charges against a Mandan man accused of cashing a check of more than $80,000 of stolen money.

Thirty-four-year-old Cody Guthmiller was charged with theft last November after prosecutors say he cashed a check that was given to him as part of a court-ordered divorce settlement. Prosecutors said his former wife, 34-year-old Allison Guthmiller, had stolen the money from her grandmother’s account and Cody Guthmiller knew it was stolen and should have returned it, against advice from his own attorneys.

The case was dismissed last week. Prosecutors said Allison Guthmiller had repaid the money so justice had been served.

