$8.6 million grant to fund wireless services in Standing Rock

$8.6M grant for wireless services(KFYR)
By Brian Gray
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - More than $8 million in federal funds has been granted to the Standing Rock Reservation.

The funds will help connect an estimated 1,000 households in North and South Dakota with wireless services. The money was funded through the Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program.

“Telecommunications is essential to our modern economy providing more opportunities for rural and tribal communities. Through this project, more North Dakotans will have access to reliable broadband, telehealth, workforce development, and digital connection enhancing the overall quality of life,” said Senator Kevin Cramer, who serves as a ranking member of the Transportation and Infrastructure Subcommittee.

