Williston woman arrested for striking child with a hot pan

Child neglect charges for Sandra Travis
Child neglect charges for Sandra Travis(KFYR)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A Williston woman has been arrested after police say she neglected her children.

During a child abuse investigation, an officer with the Williston Police Department noticed a burn mark on the back of Sandra Travis’s two-year-old child. She later told police that she struck the child with a hot pan. She also withheld her asthma medication and food from another child.

Travis is charged with a single count of child abuse and two counts of child neglect.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for October 19.

