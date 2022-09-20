Williston man sentenced to four years for burglary, terrorizing charges

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A Williston man has been sentenced to four years in prison for breaking into his girlfriend’s house and attacking her last year.

Williams County District Court Judge Kirsten Sjue found 33-year-old John Nolt guilty of burglary, terrorizing, and simple assault in July. He was sentenced to 10 years with six suspended on Monday.

Nolt apologized to the court, saying he has to own up to what he did.

