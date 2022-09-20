Williston man sentenced to four years for burglary, terrorizing charges

John Nolt sentenced
John Nolt sentenced(KFYR)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A Williston man has been sentenced to four years in prison for breaking into his girlfriend’s house and attacking her last year.

Williams County District Court Judge Kirsten Sjue found 33-year-old John Nolt guilty of burglary, terrorizing, and simple assault in July. He was sentenced to 10 years with six suspended on Monday.

Nolt apologized to the court, saying he has to own up to what he did.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Street crash Monday
Bismarck driver goes through construction zone, rolls vehicle
Adele Hankey
Pen pals for 70 years: North Dakota woman tells of special bond with Queen Elizabeth II
File: Johnny Carino's
Bismarck’s Johnny Carino’s to close its doors
Chasidey Johnson with baby Lula
Special delivery: labor and delivery nurse delivers baby in Bismarck hospital parking lot
Fatal car crash
18-year-old hit and killed by SUV while walking, driver charged

Latest News

McKenzie County derogatory name change
McKenzie County community to discuss name change due to derogatory term
Kids part of "Moses Moves More"
Moses Moves More: pilot program with Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health gets kids moving
Updated South Dakota Social Studies Standards
South Dakota social studies hearings pit teachers against Noem
Power out along Main Street in Mandan Tuesday
Squirrel causes major Mandan power outage