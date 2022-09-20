UMary christens school of engineering

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Big news at the University of Mary on Tuesday: their new state-of-the-art engineering facility is open for classes.

The Hamm School of Engineering, named for oil magnate Harold Hamm, has been in operation since 2015. Governor Doug Burgum, Senator Kevin Cramer, and Hamm himself were in attendance to celebrate the facility’s christening. The University of Mary hopes to double its engineering school enrollment to 400 students by 2030.

