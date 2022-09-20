UMary christens school of engineering

Harold Hamm and Monsignor James Shea
Harold Hamm and Monsignor James Shea(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Big news at the University of Mary on Tuesday: their new state-of-the-art engineering facility is open for classes.

The Hamm School of Engineering, named for oil magnate Harold Hamm, has been in operation since 2015. Governor Doug Burgum, Senator Kevin Cramer, and Hamm himself were in attendance to celebrate the facility’s christening. The University of Mary hopes to double its engineering school enrollment to 400 students by 2030.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Street crash Monday
Bismarck driver goes through construction zone, rolls vehicle
Adele Hankey
Pen pals for 70 years: North Dakota woman tells of special bond with Queen Elizabeth II
File: Johnny Carino's
Bismarck’s Johnny Carino’s to close its doors
Chasidey Johnson with baby Lula
Special delivery: labor and delivery nurse delivers baby in Bismarck hospital parking lot
Fatal car crash
18-year-old hit and killed by SUV while walking, driver charged

Latest News

Mary Tello-Pool with her books
Bismarck author get another children’s book published
harold hamm
A conversation with the man who predicted $6 gas
Harold Hamm
A conversation with the man who predicted $6 gas
Scott Grandi-Hill talking about the new UTTC greenhouse
New United Tribes Technical College greenhouse in the works