Three projects awarded funds from Clean Sustainable Energy Authority; no more funds available

BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - The North Dakota Industrial Commission has approved the remaining funds from the Clean Sustainable Energy Authority to be used for three projects.

More than $15 million in grants were awarded Monday, with $10 million going towards the Liberty H2 Hub; $4.1 million for Project Phoenix, a plastic plant that uses methane as feedstock; and $1.1 million for Enerplus for using geothermal power for oil and gas production. The authority now has to wait for further funding from the upcoming legislative session, and Director Al Anderson said he hopes that comes sooner rather than later.

“I know there are people that would be applying in the November grant round already. I’ve had discussions with them. The demand is there, and there are people that would be looking to apply as soon as there was [funds],” said Anderson.

A total of $250 million in loans, $20 million in hydrogen grants, and $24.3 million in state grants have been awarded by the authority since they were formed in 2021.

