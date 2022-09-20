Squirrel causes major Mandan power outage

Power out along Main Street in Mandan Tuesday
By Hope Sisk
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Power crews quickly restored power to a large section of Mandan Tuesday morning.

MDU Resources Spokesman Mark Hanson says a squirrel damaged a piece of equipment inside a substation that cut power to about 1,800 customers.

The outage was reported at about 11:15 a.m. MDU reported power was restored by 11:50 a.m.

Mandan Police say they received several calls of a loud bang followed by the loss of power. Police helped with the flow of traffic along busy intersections on Main Street.

