Sabers Soccer: clinched spot at state

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - What high school sport has the most important regular season in North Dakota? I’ve always thought the answer to that question is soccer.

If you are one of the top two teams in the WDA before the postseason, you automatically earn a spot in the state tournament.

The Legacy Sabers accomplished that goal for the first time in program history when they beat Bismarck last week. The Sabers have scored 30 goals in the conference, eight more than Century. Legacy has also allowed the fewest goals in the W.D.A.

“This is clearly the most talent that we’ve had at one time and in all honesty, our team is a young team,” said Tom Marcis, Legacy head coach. “Our three leading scorers were not playing varsity or necessarily in our program last year. We have a freshman, sophomore and junior. The freshman and sophomore weren’t even playing for us last year at all, at any level, so it’s a very young roster and it’s really coming together in a lot of ways that we’re really excited about.”

The Sabers are on a winning streak. Their last loss was in August when Century topped Legacy two goals to one and guess who they play tonight?

“They got us the first time around,” added Marcis. ”It was a very hard-fought game. It was a late goal, two to one. In 13 games this year, we’ve given up six goals and two of the goals were against Century. We did have the lead there. We were in a transition at that point when we played Century the last time. We were trying to figure out where we were up top and in the back. Since the Century game, which was early in the season, we’ve only given up two goals since then.”

Marcis says their defense has been solid and consistent this year. Legacy has nine shutouts in its eleven wins. The coach talked about his young goal scorers. Nate Olheiser is the Sabers’ goalkeeper and he’s an underclassman as well.

