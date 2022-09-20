Public hearing Tuesday for preliminary Mandan Budget; property tax increase

Downtown Mandan
Downtown Mandan
By Joel Crane
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 7:08 PM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you live in Mandan, your property taxes will likely increase next year.

Last month, the city of Mandan approved the preliminary budget for 2023. The new budget will be $33.4 million, almost a million dollars higher than last year. Property valuation increased by almost 9.6% in 2022. To keep up with rising costs, residential properties will see a $27 increase per $100,000.

“Not everyone’s gonna have that same 9.6% increase in their value, but if they did, that would equate to a $27 increase per $100,000 of valuation,” said Greg Welch, finance director for the city of Mandan.

The preliminary budget includes a provision to specifically reduce the tax-paying burden on property owners. 65% of the city’s sales and use tax revenue will go to the general fund. Without it, the property tax mill levy would need to be about 18 mills higher. Before the budget is finalized, there will be a public hearing tomorrow night at 6:00 pm at the Mandan City Commission.

