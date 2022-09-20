New United Tribes Technical College greenhouse in the works

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Ground has been broken for the new United Tribes Technical College greenhouse. Within the next month, construction will start.

The greenhouse will be the third net zero greenhouse in the state and will have over one-eighth of an acre of space inside.

“Food or medicinal plants, year-round, is gonna benefit the students from an educational standpoint. They’ll be able to have more time working with actual plants instead of pictures. And for our community here, it’ll allow us to produce food year-round,” said Scott Grandi-Hill, the Agroecology Extension educator at UTTC.

After seeds are planted next spring, if construction goes as planned, the produce grown is expected to be used in the cafe and cafeteria at UTTC.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.