ND nursing conference gets new focus

North Dakota Nurses Association Annual Fall Conference at the Heritage Center
North Dakota Nurses Association Annual Fall Conference at the Heritage Center(KFYR)
By Christa Kiedrowski
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Nurses gathered from all over the state to finally meet in person for the North Dakota Nurses Association Annual Fall Conference at the Heritage Center in Bismarck.

They’ve been forced to meet virtually for the past two years due to the pandemic, which also led them to change up the focus of this year’s conference.

“We really wanted to gear it toward something uplifting and positive and kind of refilling our cups instead of a research conference, which we all need those things too, but we all really wanted this one to be good,” said NDNA President Tessa Johnson.

Organizers of the conference wanted it to focus on mental health for nurses, positivity, and self-care instead of research going on in their community.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Street crash Monday
Bismarck driver goes through construction zone, rolls vehicle
Adele Hankey
Pen pals for 70 years: North Dakota woman tells of special bond with Queen Elizabeth II
File: Johnny Carino's
Bismarck’s Johnny Carino’s to close its doors
Chasidey Johnson with baby Lula
Special delivery: labor and delivery nurse delivers baby in Bismarck hospital parking lot
Fatal car crash
18-year-old hit and killed by SUV while walking, driver charged

Latest News

Rocket building workshop at the Bismarck Veteran's Memorial Library
Launching STEM skills with rocket building workshop in Bismarck
Three projects awarded funds from Clean Sustainable Energy Authority; no more funds available
John Nolt sentenced
Williston man sentenced to four years for burglary, terrorizing charges
McKenzie County derogatory name change
McKenzie County community to discuss name change due to derogatory term