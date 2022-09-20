Minot City Council narrowly repeals pit bull ban

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The Minot City Council on Monday repealed breed-specific language, or BSL, in city ordinance that bans pit bulls in the city.

The vote, on second reading, was 4-3. Council members Carrie Evans, Paul Pitner, Roscoe Streyle, and Mayor Tom Ross voted in favor of repealing, while council members Mark Jantzer, Lisa Olson, and Stephan Podrygula voted against.

The issue was brought before the council at its meeting earlier this month.

Supporters of repealing the ban argued that the city already has language in place defining and protecting against dangerous dog behavior, aside from the pit bull ban, and that other major cities in the state had already done away with their bans.

Those who were hesitant to remove the ban argued it enhanced protection for citizens.

