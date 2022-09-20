Menoken man pleads not guilty to terrorizing charges

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Menoken man has pleaded not guilty to felony charges after police say he pointed a loaded gun at multiple people during an argument.

Burleigh County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a 911 hang-up call in July. They say teenage witnesses at the scene said 19-year-old Jayden Voigt threatened to kill them. Witnesses reported he pointed a loaded gun at them after asking them to have sex with him.

Voigt entered not guilty pleas to two counts of terrorizing Tuesday.

He’s scheduled to face a jury in November.

