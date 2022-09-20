Menoken man pleads not guilty to terrorizing charges

Jayden Voigt pleads not guilty
Jayden Voigt pleads not guilty(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Menoken man has pleaded not guilty to felony charges after police say he pointed a loaded gun at multiple people during an argument.

Burleigh County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a 911 hang-up call in July. They say teenage witnesses at the scene said 19-year-old Jayden Voigt threatened to kill them. Witnesses reported he pointed a loaded gun at them after asking them to have sex with him.

Voigt entered not guilty pleas to two counts of terrorizing Tuesday.

He’s scheduled to face a jury in November.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Street crash Monday
Bismarck driver goes through construction zone, rolls vehicle
Adele Hankey
Pen pals for 70 years: North Dakota woman tells of special bond with Queen Elizabeth II
File: Johnny Carino's
Bismarck’s Johnny Carino’s to close its doors
Chasidey Johnson with baby Lula
Special delivery: labor and delivery nurse delivers baby in Bismarck hospital parking lot
Fatal car crash
18-year-old hit and killed by SUV while walking, driver charged

Latest News

queen elizabus
Queen Elizabus takes a roll through Garrison
simle mental health
Bridging the mental health gap at Simle Middle School
Korean War soldier's remains return home
Standing Rock soldier’s remains to return home after more than 70 years
Colorado deputy killed in crash
Colorado deputies say illegal immigrant hit and killed Bismarck woman