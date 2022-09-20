McKenzie County community to discuss name change due to derogatory term

WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KUMV) - A rural community in McKenzie County could be getting a new name due to concerns over its current one.

As part of its plan to remove the word “Squaw” from all locations, the US Board of Geographic Names has made a recommendation to the McKenzie County Commission to change “Squaw Gap” to “Sun Dance.” The name, which represents a sacred ritual of some Native American tribes, was suggested as a replacement during a public comment period.

No decision has been made at their meeting on Tuesday. Instead, commissioners decided to wait and give local residents time to voice their opinions on the name.

The Board of Geographic Names is looking for either approval or denial by October 21.

