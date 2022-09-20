Man killed after rear-end crash in Stutsman County

(MGN)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STUTSMAN COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Jamestown man is dead after rear-ending a fuel tanker in Stutsman County Tuesday morning.

Deputies say it happened around 9:45 a.m. on Highway 281. They say a 37-year-old Jamestown man in a freightliner box truck rear-ended 52-year-old Cristopher Anderson, also of Jamestown.

The driver of the freightliner had to be extricated before being taken to the Jamestown Regional Medical Center, where he later died. Authorities say Anderson was not hurt.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Street crash Monday
Bismarck driver goes through construction zone, rolls vehicle
Adele Hankey
Pen pals for 70 years: North Dakota woman tells of special bond with Queen Elizabeth II
File: Johnny Carino's
Bismarck’s Johnny Carino’s to close its doors
Chasidey Johnson with baby Lula
Special delivery: labor and delivery nurse delivers baby in Bismarck hospital parking lot
Fatal car crash
18-year-old hit and killed by SUV while walking, driver charged

Latest News

Three projects awarded funds from Clean Sustainable Energy Authority; no more funds available
John Nolt sentenced
Williston man sentenced to four years for burglary, terrorizing charges
McKenzie County derogatory name change
McKenzie County community to discuss name change due to derogatory term
Kids part of "Moses Moves More"
Moses Moves More: pilot program with Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health gets kids moving
Raccoon
Health Department says raccoon brought into ND bar tested negative for rabies