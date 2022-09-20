Launching STEM skills with rocket building workshop in Bismarck

Rocket building workshop at the Bismarck Veteran's Memorial Library
Rocket building workshop at the Bismarck Veteran's Memorial Library(KFYR)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A free build-your-own rocket workshop at the Bismarck Veteran’s Memorial Library is designed to launch creativity. Anyone of any age is welcome to come and build a rocket.

The workshops aim to help kids build their STEM skills. Two different rockets are available to make based on skill level and supplies are included in the kits. The rockets will have a chance to take off on Saturday at Horizon Middle School.

“It’s fun to watch the families figure out how to build the rocket together. To glue things together and make mistakes and figure out how to redo things,” said Cory Thrall of Mission Bismarck.

The next rocket-building class will take place on October 15 at the Bismarck Veterans Memorial Library. Pre-registration is required and can be done by calling 701-355-1489.

