Dickinson man accused of possessing explicit images of children

Kevin Dvorak accused of crimes against children
Kevin Dvorak accused of crimes against children(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) – A Dickinson man is in custody after police say he possessed explicit images of children.

Thirty-four-year-old Kevin Dvorak was arrested last Thursday. Investigators say he possessed 25 images and videos of child sexual abuse material. They say he also peeped into the bedroom window of a child and video-recorded while the child was undressed.

Dvorak faces 26 felony charges. He’s in custody at the Southwest Multi-County Correction Center on a $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Street crash Monday
Bismarck driver goes through construction zone, rolls vehicle
Adele Hankey
Pen pals for 70 years: North Dakota woman tells of special bond with Queen Elizabeth II
File: Johnny Carino's
Bismarck’s Johnny Carino’s to close its doors
Chasidey Johnson with baby Lula
Special delivery: labor and delivery nurse delivers baby in Bismarck hospital parking lot
Fatal car crash
18-year-old hit and killed by SUV while walking, driver charged

Latest News

Updated South Dakota Social Studies Standards
South Dakota social studies hearings pit teachers against Noem
Power out along Main Street in Mandan Tuesday
Squirrel causes major Mandan power outage
Child neglect charges for Sandra Travis
Williston woman arrested for striking child with a hot pan
Bismarck rollover crash Tuesday
Bismarck Police Department investigating rollover crash