Dickinson man accused of possessing explicit images of children
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) – A Dickinson man is in custody after police say he possessed explicit images of children.
Thirty-four-year-old Kevin Dvorak was arrested last Thursday. Investigators say he possessed 25 images and videos of child sexual abuse material. They say he also peeped into the bedroom window of a child and video-recorded while the child was undressed.
Dvorak faces 26 felony charges. He’s in custody at the Southwest Multi-County Correction Center on a $100,000 bond.
