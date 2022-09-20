Dickinson man accused of possessing explicit images of children

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) – A Dickinson man is in custody after police say he possessed explicit images of children.

Thirty-four-year-old Kevin Dvorak was arrested last Thursday. Investigators say he possessed 25 images and videos of child sexual abuse material. They say he also peeped into the bedroom window of a child and video-recorded while the child was undressed.

Dvorak faces 26 felony charges. He’s in custody at the Southwest Multi-County Correction Center on a $100,000 bond.

