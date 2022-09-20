Colorado deputies say illegal immigrant hit and killed Bismarck woman

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 25-year-old from Bismarck is dead after a hit-and-run north of Greeley, Colorado.

Weld County Sheriff’s deputies report that deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz was killed in a hit-and-run Sunday evening. Hein-Nutz was born in Bismarck. When she was 21, she joined the Weld County Jail as a detentions deputy, writing on Facebook she was “following her dreams.”

Deputies say Hein-Nutz was riding her motorcycle to work when she was struck by a van that they say was driven by Octavio Gonzalez-Garcia. They say Gonzalez-Garcia did not stop to render aid and instead ran through a cornfield. Hein-Nutz died at the scene. She was one week shy of her 25th birthday‌.

Gonzalez-Garcia was taken into custody in Fort Collins, Colorado for questioning Tuesday. Investigators report they recovered a false Green Card and fake Social Security Card from Gonzalez-Garcia’s vehicle. They say he also appeared to be intoxicated at the time of the crash.

