Class 11AA & 11A football poll

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Class-11AA football teams have played four games so far this season. We now have four teams who have been rated number one in that division. Fargo Davies goes to the top of the voting conducted by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association. The Eagles received eleven first-place votes with Sheyenne, Mandan and Minot also getting first-place consideration.

The result of the poll in Class-11A has been a lot more stable. Jamestown is number one with Fargo North also getting a pair of first-place votes.

CLASS-11AA

Team Record Pts Last WK

1. Fargo Davies (11) 3-1 80 2nd

2. W.F. Sheyenne (6) 3-1 74 4th

3. Mandan (1) 3-1 49 3rd

4. Fargo Shanley 3-1 48 1st

5. Minot (1) 3-1 25 5th

Also Receiving Votes: Legacy (3-1)

CLASS-11A

Team Record Pts Last WK

1. Jamestown (17) 4-0 93 1st

2. Fargo North (2) 4-0 78 2nd

3. G.F. Red River 4-1 53 3rd

4. Fargo South 3-1 31 4th

5. Valley City 4-0 30 5th

