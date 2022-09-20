Bismarck Police Department investigating rollover crash

Bismarck rollover crash Tuesday
Bismarck rollover crash Tuesday(KFYR)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 12:33 PM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Portions of Century and West Interstate Avenues are closed as of 12:30 p.m. after a rollover crash Tuesday morning. A spokesperson with the Bismarck Police Department said the driver was speeding on Century Avenue, lost control of his car, crashed through a fence and rolled onto West Interstate Avenue.

Investigators said the man was partially ejected and was transported to a local hospital.

Roads will reopen once police finish examining the scene.

