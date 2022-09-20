Bismarck author get another children’s book published

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Sometimes all it takes is someone having a little faith for a person to accomplish their dream. Although Mary Tello-Pool has been writing stories for over 30 years, her books are just now finding their places on people’s bookshelves.

What was once lost has become a treasure again to the second generation of readers to Mary Tello-Pool.

“My granddaughter said to me one day while I was reading these stories to her, ‘You should make these into real books so other kids can enjoy them as much as we do,’” said Tello-Pool.

Tello-Pool originally wrote stories for her children but was inspired to publish her writing after sharing her tales with her grandchildren, who now help her write.

“My heart just was ready to burst because I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, she’s a critic,’ and she absolutely loved the book, and not only that, she wants to share it with other children,” said Tello-Pool.

One of her new tales is wagging its way into the hearts of her grandchildren. Tello-Pool’s new book “Sidney the Sock Bandit” is based on the dog stuffed animal she gifted to her children.

“More importantly, they love to share their ideas with me. And out of the sharing the ideas and creativity, we develop these wonderful books, and it’s a project that we’re doing together,” said Tello-Pool.

She originally had illustrated her own books but didn’t have to look far to find an illustrator. In fact, she was right across the street.

“I have this wonderfully talented neighbor, who I asked to do some chalk art for us a couple of years ago, and she came over and did this beautiful dragon called the ‘Lightfury,’ and I remember turning to my husband and saying, ‘I think I’ve just found my illustrator for my book,’” said Tello-Pool.

The illustrator then got to work using the old illustrations and turning them into her own interpretations.

“I went over there the one day, and she wanted me to draw a dragon from the ‘How to Train Your Dragon’ series,” said Mylee Schorsch, the illustrator of “Sidney the Sock Bandit.”

The illustrations brought her words to life, and they collaborated to get the book published.

Being an author has become a family affair with her grandchildren by using their ideas and imaginations to bring their creativity to life.

You can purchase “Sidney the Sock Bandit” online here.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.