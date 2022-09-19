Special delivery: labor and delivery nurse delivers baby in Bismarck hospital parking lot

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There’s an old nursery rhyme that goes in part, “One shoe off, one shoe on.”

But nowhere in that nursery rhyme is there any mention of a nurse who delivers a baby in a parking lot with one shoe off, and one shoe on.

And although that may sound like a made-up story, it really happened in Bismarck just a few months ago.

Now, the family is writing another line of their nursery rhyme, by saying thank you to that nurse, who has become their hero.

This is baby Lula.

“She’s almost five months old,” said Lula’s mom, Lacey Wojahn.

The youngest of five kids, Lula is the boss of the family.

“She calls the shots!” said her mom.

Her parents knew that even before Lula was born. Because Lula came into the world in the most memorable way possible.

“My water broke at about 12. We called Bismarck and said we were on our way,” recalled Lacey.

The Wojahns live in Golva; that’s about 170 miles from Bismarck. The Wojahns figured they had plenty of time to get to the hospital.

“You’d think I would have known better,” laughed Lacey.

Lula had other plans. By the time the Wojahns got to the parking lot outside CHI-St. Alexius, Lacey knew it was time.

“She really came a runnin’,” said Lacey.

Labor and Delivery Nurse Chasidey Johnson was waiting for the couple at door 17.

“I ran out to the car and I had crocs on. The door that we were at locks, and so, I threw my shoe in the door hoping that we could get back in,” recalled Johnson. “When I got out to the vehicle, you could already see that she was starting crown so I was like, ‘Well, I guess push.’”

Three pushes later, Lula was born, in the front seat of her parent’s vehicle.

“That’s not as comfortable as you would think,” laughed Lacey.

Baby Lula is healthy as can be. She’s starting to roll over and has her entire family wrapped around her little finger.

As for Johnson, she thinks of baby Lula and her family every time she puts on her crocs to go to work.

“I wear the exact ones every day,” she said.

Now, those crocs have even more reminders of that very special delivery.

The family recently stopped by to visit Chasidey and gave her several charms for her shoes.

“There’s an ‘l’ for Lula, two storks and a stethoscope,” Johnson said. “Now I have decorations for my crocs that I can show off proudly.”

A reminder of a night Johnson brought new life into the world, with one shoe off and one shoe on.

After Lula was born, Chasidey and Lacey realized they share the middle name, Nicole. Travis and Lacey said it only seemed fitting that Lula also have that middle name.

