Sophie Ketterling: N-G-S Imperials Golf

Sophie Ketterling
Sophie Ketterling(KFYR)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 2:47 PM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The first high school state tournament of the new year begins September 26. The Class-B golfers will gather in Minot. Sophie Ketterling from Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter will be in the field once again.

Sophie and her Imperials teammates were the team runner-up a year ago behind Heart River. Ketterling earned all-state honors with her top-10 finish as an individual and she says she’s been scoring about four shots a round under her average from a season ago.

“I go on a lot of hit streaks, so I’ll be really good sometimes and sometimes I’ll be horrible but that’s how golf is and you just have to go through those hot streaks and kind of play through them. My chipping is probably the best part of my game. I get up and down a lot and I have one putts a lot, so I definitely focus on my chipping,” said Sophie Ketterling, Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter senior.

Golf is certainly in the Ketterling family. Her dad, Caleb, is the head coach, and Sophie’s sister Emma is also a key member of the Imperials team.

“I love playing with my sister. It’s like having a built-in best friend and it’s also having a built-in golf buddy, so yes, it is great to have a sister play with you and push you to get better because it’s better to have someone who’s kind of around your level so you can push yourself to be as good as them and they can push them self to be as good as you too,” said Sophie Ketterling.

The Class-B State Golf Tournament is at Souris Valley on Monday and Tuesday.

