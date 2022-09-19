Rusty water in Bismarck possible September 19-30

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck residents might experience rusty water sometime in the next two weeks.

That’s because the Public Works Department will be conducting maintenance on fire hydrants. The city will be flushing hydrants from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. The city is urging people not to do laundry during this time, until the water clears. They say you can speed up water clearing by running lawn sprinklers. Below is the flushing schedule.

September 19-23, 2022

Main Ave to Bismarck Exp and Riverside Park Rd to 9th St

Xavier St (Ward Rd) to State St and I-94 to Boulevard Ave

September 26-30, 2022

Boulevard Ave to Bismarck Exp and Bell St to 26th St

