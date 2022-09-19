North Dakota Petroleum Council to hold annual meeting in Watford City this week

By Michael Anthony
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KUMV) - Oil experts and industry leaders will be heading to Watford City this week for the state’s Petroleum Council’s annual meeting.

The three-day event will feature appearances by Governor Doug Burgum and Lt. Governor Brent Sanford, as well as discussions on hot topics in the oilfield, like ESG and Carbon Sequestration. Chairman Lawrence Bender says the message this week will be one of high optimism.

“Commodity prices are high. We’re excited about those prices, and I think it’s going to result in a continued development of the Bakken,” said Bender.

The event starts Tuesday, September 20 with a board of directors meeting and social. The opening session starts Wednesday at 9 a.m.

