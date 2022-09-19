Minot woman from Britain looks back on life of Queen Elizabeth II

Silvia Rau with newspapers detailing the Queen's life
Silvia Rau with newspapers detailing the Queen's life(KMOT)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A Minot woman who’s originally from the U.K. happened to be in Britain when news broke that the Queen had passed.

Silvia Rau came the United States when she was younger after marrying an American man.

She said she was visiting one of her adult children the week the Queen died.

Rau said that even though the public knew her health was deteriorating, it was still a shock to the country, as the Queen had been a staple of the commonwealth for 70 years.

“It’s such a loss because she’d always been there during my lifetime, most of my lifetime. I was a little girl, I remember the school teacher saying to us, ‘The King is dead, long live the Queen,’” said Rau.

Rau brought newspapers detailing the Queen’s life back to the United States to show others.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adele Hankey
Pen pals for 70 years: North Dakota woman tells of special bond with Queen Elizabeth II
File: Johnny Carino's
Bismarck’s Johnny Carino’s to close its doors
Alanah Barnett died earlier this week after being taken off life-support.
Grand Forks family grieving after the death of 9-year-old daughter
Fatal car crash
18-year-old hit and killed by SUV while walking, driver charged
Crash
17-year-old Watford City teen killed in rollover crash

Latest News

special delivery
Special delivery: labor and delivery nurse delivers baby in Bismarck hospital parking lot
nd teacher of the year
Immigrant educator honored as ND Teacher of the Year
jody's holiday vacation
Jody's Holiday Vacation recap – First at Four
MHA Nation primary elections
MHA Nation holding primaries Tuesday for chairman, council positions