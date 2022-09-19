Minot woman from Britain looks back on life of Queen Elizabeth II

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A Minot woman who’s originally from the U.K. happened to be in Britain when news broke that the Queen had passed.

Silvia Rau came the United States when she was younger after marrying an American man.

She said she was visiting one of her adult children the week the Queen died.

Rau said that even though the public knew her health was deteriorating, it was still a shock to the country, as the Queen had been a staple of the commonwealth for 70 years.

“It’s such a loss because she’d always been there during my lifetime, most of my lifetime. I was a little girl, I remember the school teacher saying to us, ‘The King is dead, long live the Queen,’” said Rau.

Rau brought newspapers detailing the Queen’s life back to the United States to show others.

