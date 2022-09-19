MHA Nation holding primaries Tuesday for chairman, council positions

NEW TOWN, N.D. (KMOT) – Members of the MHA Nation will cast ballots Tuesday in the tribe’s primary elections for the tribal chairman position as well as council positions for three of the tribe’s segments.

The candidates vying for the chairmanship are:

Mark Fox, incumbent who has served as chairman since 2014

Tex Hall, who served as tribal chairman from 1998-2006 and 2010-2014

Carol Good Bear

Ronald Brugh

Scott Satermo

Members of three segments are casting votes for council positions.

Here are the candidates for Four Bears Representative:

Edward “Tyke” Danks, Jr.

Kevin Finley

Marcus D. Levings

Robert White

Wendi Wells

Yvette Young Bear

Here are the candidates for the Twin Buttes segment:

Cory Spotted Bear

Margaret P. Pfeifer

Here are the candidates for the Parshall segment:

Doris Packineau

Mervin Packineau

The top two vote-getters from each race will advance to the general election on Nov. 8, unless a candidate receives at least 51% of the vote, at which point they will automatically be elected.

Polls on the reservation will be open Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. CST.

