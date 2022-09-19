Mandan man pleads guilty to four counts of attempted murder

Arthur Dunlap
Arthur Dunlap(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A 56-year-old man has pleaded guilty to attempted murder in a Mandan shooting.

Prosecutors say Arthur Dunlap of Mandan fired a gun at four people during an argument in January. Nobody was injured in the incident.

Monday, Dunlap entered guilty pleas to four counts of attempted murder, one count of reckless endangerment, and one count of discharging a firearm in the city.

Judge Daniel Borgen ordered a presentence investigation be completed before he sentences Dunlap.

