Mandan man pleads guilty to four counts of attempted murder

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A 56-year-old man has pleaded guilty to attempted murder in a Mandan shooting.

Prosecutors say Arthur Dunlap of Mandan fired a gun at four people during an argument in January. Nobody was injured in the incident.

Monday, Dunlap entered guilty pleas to four counts of attempted murder, one count of reckless endangerment, and one count of discharging a firearm in the city.

Judge Daniel Borgen ordered a presentence investigation be completed before he sentences Dunlap.

