Little Black Dress Campaign kicks off

Women United Little Black Dress Campaign
Women United Little Black Dress Campaign(KFYR)
By Christa Kiedrowski
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Monday marks the kick-off for the Women United Little Black Dress Campaign.

This week, over 200 women will wear the same black dress every day, to bring awareness to women who are struggling to get back into the workforce to provide for their families. Many times, women lack the wardrobe to be taken seriously as they apply for and begin new careers. But this week is about more than just the material things a woman needs to succeed.

“Not just physical things, but the skill set, or the education, or the income levels. This is about advocating to help all women and children be on an even playing field,” said Missouri Slope Areawide United Way Executive Director Jena Gullo.

Since 2014, United Way Women United has raised over $400,000 through the Little Black Dress campaign. They will be accepting donations all week and the public is invited to a celebration on Thursday at the Heritage Center with entertainment, and a silent auction.

At the end of the week, the participants can wash and donate their dresses to the Abused Adult Resource Center’s Career Closet for the benefit of other women.

