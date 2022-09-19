Fatal shooting by officers in Mapleton, North Dakota ruled justified

Mapleton, ND - August 1, 2022
Mapleton, ND - August 1, 2022(Valley News Live)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s attorney general says officers were justified in their use of deadly force against a man police say was having a mental health crisis.

Attorney General Drew Wrigley, Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner and other officials held a news conference Monday to provide additional information on the fatal shooting of 35-year-old Andrew Martinez in Mapleton on Aug. 1.

Wrigley says four officers fired their weapons when Martinez, armed with a semi-automatic rifle, appeared in the doorway of a residence and pointed the weapon at them following a four-hour standoff.

Negotiators urged Martinez to come out of the house without his weapon.

Wrigley says 20 to 25 rounds were fired by the officers and five gunshots struck Martinez, who died at the scene after life-saving measures were attempted.

Jahner says no shots were fired at officers.

Neighbors were told to stay indoors during the standoff.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File: Johnny Carino's
Bismarck’s Johnny Carino’s to close its doors
Adele Hankey
Pen pals for 70 years: North Dakota woman tells of special bond with Queen Elizabeth II
Alanah Barnett died earlier this week after being taken off life-support.
Grand Forks family grieving after the death of 9-year-old daughter
Crash
17-year-old Watford City teen killed in rollover crash
Fatal car crash
18-year-old hit and killed by SUV while walking, driver charged

Latest News

State Street crash Monday
Rollover crash in Bismarck Monday morning
Rusty water in Bismarck possible
Rusty water in Bismarck possible September 19-30
Horses at TR 4 Heart and Soul
Healing people with horses in Bismarck
Fatal car crash
18-year-old hit and killed by SUV while walking, driver charged