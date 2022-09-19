Bisman Community Food Co-op in danger of closing

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Another local business and Bismarck staple could be added to the list of closed shops.

In a letter to their member-owners, the board of directors of the BisMan Community Food Co-op spelled out the difficulties they were facing and wished to be transparent about the future. Like many small businesses, they have struggled with the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain disruptions, as well as inflation. They are asking their members to help by spreading the word to keep the Co-op open.

“We understand that the Co-op no longer has everything that someone might need to fill their pantries and to fill their refrigerators. But if people could just spend part of their budget here that might be enough for us to be able to move forward,” said General Manager Shirley Reese.

The Co-op buys local goods which directly help other local small businesses. According to their letter, 60-70% of your retail purchase on local goods will go to local suppliers. They say they have paid $300,000 to local farmers, producers, and makers by putting their products on their shelves, this year alone buying $70,000 more from North Dakotans.

To become a member-owner, stop by their store or fill out an application online.

