18-year-old hit and killed by SUV while walking, driver charged

Fatal car crash
Fatal car crash(Credit: MGN)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FOSTER COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol said a driver who struck and killed a pedestrian early Sunday morning in Foster County will face charges.

Investigators said 41-year-old Shannon Brandt hit 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson with her SUV around 2:55 a.m. while he was crossing a street in the city of McHenry. Ellingson later died from his injuries.

According to a spokesperson with the state patrol, Brandt will face charges of DUI-related vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a crash. She may face more charges as the investigation continues.

The crash is under investigation by the highway patrol and North Dakota Bureau of Criminal investigations.

