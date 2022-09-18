Watford City Police looking for person of interest, details limited

Police offered no information about the incident.
File photo
File photo(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KFYR) - The Watford City Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a suspect after an incident on the 3600 block of 6th Avenue Northeast late Saturday night.

Police describe the person of interest as an ‘African American man with a black sweatshirt and white tank top.’

A plane registered with the North Dakota Highway Patrol circled around the crime scene for about 90 minutes.

