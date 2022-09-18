Watford City Police looking for person of interest, details limited

WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KFYR) - The Watford City Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a suspect after an incident on the 3600 block of 6th Avenue Northeast late Saturday night.

Police describe the person of interest as an ‘African American man with a black sweatshirt and white tank top.’

Police offered no information about the incident.

A plane registered with the North Dakota Highway Patrol circled around the crime scene for about 90 minutes.

