VFW looking for teacher of the year nominations

By John Salling
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The Minot Veterans of Foreign Wars Post is looking for teacher of the year nominations in and around the community.

It’s just one of the ways they’re trying to reach out in the community. They say most VFW posts in the state also offer scholarship competitions and you can enter at your local post. For kids 5th through 8th grade it’s an essay of five hundred words. For high schoolers it’s a speech competition that can advance to the state and national level for thousands of dollars in scholarships.

“Just a couple ways that we’re trying to work into the school and support the community further,” said Trent Thomas, VFW Minot Commander.

Last year the Minot Veterans of Foreign Wars post only had three entrants for their scholarship competition, which guaranteed each one a prize. This year they hope for stiffer competition.

