Pedestrian killed in early morning crash in McHenry

By Nachai Taylor
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MCHENRY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 21-year-old man died early Sunday morning after he was hit by an SUV in the city of McHenry.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a street dance was taking place in McHenry.

Just before 3 a.m., the man was walking on Jones Street near Hohneck Street when he was struck.

The man was taken to a hospital in Carrington to be treated for serious injuries, but he later died.

NDHP and the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigations are now investigating what led up to the man’s death.

