North Dakota man loses appeal in a New Mexico poaching case

New Mexico Supreme Court
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Supreme Court has upheld an appeals court’s judgment that ordered a man to pay $74,000 restitution to the state Game and Fish Department for poaching a trophy mule deer buck in December 2015.

The restitution included $20,000 for the out of season killing done without a license plus $54,000 reimbursement to the department for the extensive investigation required for the case.

A hotline tip to the Game and Fish began the investigation after a headless deer carcass was found near Lindrith, New Mexico. Conservation officers went to the scene and located the stashed head and trophy antlers.

Officers set up around-the-clock surveillance and said a North Dakota man was seen retrieving the head four months later.

