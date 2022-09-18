Man arrested after trying to attack FPD officer with a shovel

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 29-year-old Tyrie Gardner was arrested by Fargo PD on Saturday after trying to attack an officer with a shovel. FPD responded to a call at around 6:00 p.m. for windows being broken by a man with a shovel in the 3400 Block of Interstate Blvd., and Gardner was tased during the incident.

Gardner was arrested for attempted aggravated assault on a peace officer, terrorizing, refusing to halt and a Class C felony criminal mischief.

