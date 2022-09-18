DSU renames Pulver Hall to honor supporters of Roosevelt studies

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Dickinson State University is starting the school year with a new name for one of its buildings.

Pulver Hall has been a residence hall at DSU for a number of years, but beginning Friday, it will go by a new name.

“This is our very recently renovated Lowman Walton Hall,” said Steve Easton, DSU President.

School President Steve Easton says the building’s new name recognizes Melani Lowman Walton and Rob Walton for their support of the university and studies of Theodore Roosevelt.

The Theodore Roosevelt Center will be here, as well as more classrooms and student housing. The first floor will hold an exhibit with a link to Roosevelt.

“We have a focus on Edward S. Curtis who engaged in a project of documenting tribal leaders and tribal customs in the early 1900s,” said Easton.

Easton says Curtis was Roosevelt’s favorite photographer and the former president supported his work. Many of Curtis’ photos are displayed in the exhibit as well as other items associated with photography of the time.

Easton says all are welcome to stop by and learn more about the project and Roosevelt’s hand in it.

“It’s nice to have something you’re known for and to a certain extent, Theodore Roosevelt is something we’re known for we have this wonderful geographic advantage being so close to his two homes in the badlands and he was so fond of this part of North Dakota,” said Easton.

The Waltons’ gift will also help digitization efforts at The Theodore Roosevelt Center.

The building will be open from 7:30 am to 4:30 pm during the week. The exhibit takes about an hour to walk through.

