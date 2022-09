BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck’s Johnny Carino’s restaurant will close its doors Sunday, Sept. 25.

An employee told Your News Leader over the phone the decision is ‘due to staffing shortages’. The restaurant had previously reduced hours.

This comes after Fargo’s Carino’s announced its closure on Sept. 13.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.