Arizona snaps North Dakota St’s FBS streak at 6, wins 31-28

NDSU logo
NDSU logo(NDSU)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Jayden de Laura threw for 229 yards and a touchdown, ran for another score, and Arizona rallied to beat North Dakota State 31-28.

The Wildcats snapped North Dakota State’s FBS win streak at six games, dating to 2010. The Bison have won nine out of the past 11 national championships at the FCS level and boast several NFL alumni.

Arizona was trailing 28-24 midway through the fourth quarter but got a crucial stop on fourth-and-2 at its own 23 to flip momentum.

The Wildcats then drove the field and took a 31-28 lead on de Laura’s perfectly placed 22-yard touchdown pass to Jacob Cowing.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash
17-year-old Watford City teen killed in rollover crash
Alanah Barnett died earlier this week after being taken off life-support.
Grand Forks family grieving after the death of 9-year-old daughter
Mercer County
Zap man accused of burglarizing Mercer County home
The national retailer announced at the end of last month it will close about 150 stores and lay...
Bed, Bath & Beyond releases store closure list
Rebecca Austin works at Hamilton Quick Mart, where the teen visited on Aug. 15 or 16, according...
‘She looked bad:’ Observant store clerk saves teen from alleged abuse situation

Latest News

friday football fever
Friday Football Fever 9/16/22 – PART 2
friday football fever
Friday Football Fever 9/16/22 – PART 1
6pm Sportscast 09/16/22
6pm Sportscast 09/16/22
0915 sports
Evening Sportscast 9/15/22