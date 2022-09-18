17-year-old Watford City teen killed in rollover crash

MCKENZIE COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - A 17-year-old from Watford City is dead after a rollover crash Saturday evening.

According to a spokesperson with the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the driver lost control of a pickup about four miles north of Watford City, and rolled.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected. He was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

The crash is under investigation.

