17-year-old Watford City teen killed in rollover crash

By Daniel Burbank
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MCKENZIE COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - A 17-year-old from Watford City is dead after a rollover crash Saturday evening.

According to a spokesperson with the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the driver lost control of a pickup about four miles north of Watford City, and rolled.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected. He was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

The crash is under investigation.

