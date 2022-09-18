117 acres of land to become part of Bismarck park district

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Board of Park Commissioners approved the property transfer for Ducks Unlimited Inc. to donate nearly 117 acres to the park district.

The land that lies near Burnt Boat Drive and Clairmont Road is part of a multi-year restoration project. Phase one of the project is underway with removal of invasive, non-native species and wetland restoration.

Along with natural restoration, the land is to become a nature-based park with trails, shelters, picnic areas, and educational signage on the ecosystems in the area.

The area will be managed by Bismarck Parks and Recreation.

Ducks Unlimited conservationists say visitors can expect to see native grasses coming up next summer.

