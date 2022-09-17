Turtle Mountain Tribe kicks off recover center project

BELCOURT, N.D. (KMOT) – The Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa broke ground today on a new recovery center.

Because of the rain they had to hold a symbolic ceremony, but state and tribal leaders came together for this project.

Staff said it took many organizations working together to make the eighteen million dollar project a reality.

Tribal officials highlighted the importance of it saying that 90% of crime on the reservation is drug-related. They said 700 people a year need treatment.

“This is going to make such a huge impact. Not only that, but the chairman is implementing so many sober activities. This is a chance for a new life for us, and it’s so exciting. I’m so grateful to be a part of it,” said Erin Belgard, Project Development.

Chairman Jamie Azure said construction starts Saturday, and he’s looking forward to the opportunities this opens up for his community.

