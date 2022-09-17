Turtle Mountain Tribe kicks off recover center project

Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa
Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa(KFYR-TV)
By John Salling
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELCOURT, N.D. (KMOT) – The Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa broke ground today on a new recovery center.

Because of the rain they had to hold a symbolic ceremony, but state and tribal leaders came together for this project.

Staff said it took many organizations working together to make the eighteen million dollar project a reality.

Tribal officials highlighted the importance of it saying that 90% of crime on the reservation is drug-related. They said 700 people a year need treatment.

“This is going to make such a huge impact. Not only that, but the chairman is implementing so many sober activities. This is a chance for a new life for us, and it’s so exciting. I’m so grateful to be a part of it,” said Erin Belgard, Project Development.

Chairman Jamie Azure said construction starts Saturday, and he’s looking forward to the opportunities this opens up for his community.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ole Svangstu
Divide County football player back home after going into cardiac arrest during game
Kenzie Kelly and one of her children
Parents excited about Burgum’s childcare plan
Treven Ball, 10, died Tuesday morning.
Youth football player dies unexpectedly after fulfilling dream of playing under the lights
Adele Hankey
Pen pals for 70 years: North Dakota woman tells of special bond with Queen Elizabeth II
Meth and 19 firearms seized in Dickinson search

Latest News

Little Black Dress Fundraiser
KFYR Women to Participate in Little Black Dress Fundraiser next week
strongman
Williston strongman finishes sixth in international weightlifting competition
Mercer County
Zap man accused of burglarizing Mercer County home
Mid Dakota Clinic
Mid Dakota Clinic announces merger with Essentia, says smooth transition first priority