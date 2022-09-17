KFYR Women to Participate in Little Black Dress Fundraiser next week

Little Black Dress Fundraiser
Little Black Dress Fundraiser(KFYR-TV)
By Reggie Yarsky
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The little black dress was created by designer Coco Chanel and has been a key piece of every woman’s wardrobe since the 1920′s. This is in part because it can be worn for almost any occasion. Next week, many of the women at KFYR will be wearing their little black dresses in support of united way’s campaign against poverty!

The campaign’s goal is to raise money to help united way’s education initiative. This initiative supports women and children and helps them overcome the barriers that poverty creates for their education and life in general.

Be on the look out for more stories about the little black dress campaign next week.

To learn more about the Little Black Dress Campaign, visit United Way’s website. If you are interested in donating, you can do so here.

